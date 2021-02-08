Man shot and killed during altercation with police identified

An area near the Georgian Square apartment complex, located at the 700 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf, was blocked off to traffic in response to a call that came in just after 2 a.m. Sunday. (Linda Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The man shot and killed during an altercation with police in Bettendorf on Sunday has been identified.

Brian Gregory Scott, 49, was a resident of Bettendorf.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner located in Ankeny, Iowa.

The officer’s name will be released following an interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man is dead after a police-involved shooting early Sunday in Bettendorf near the 1300 block of Kimberly Road.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) dispatched Bettendorf police to the 2100 block of Central Avenue for a domestic disturbance, a news release says. Officers found the people involved had left before officers got there.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the SECC received a call about a suspicious vehicle, with people in it, on the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road. Officers found the vehicle and those involved in the domestic disturbance from earlier in the morning.

The woman voluntarily got out of the car and, while talking with police, said the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Officers ordered a man to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and “produced a handgun,” the release says.

During the altercation, a Bettendorf police officer fired a gun.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer suffered minor injuries to one hand and was treated and released from Unity Point Health – Trinity Bettendorf.

No one else was hurt. “There is no threat to the public,” the news release says.

Police had not released the man’s name Sunday pending notification of family members.

The investigation has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), who will interview witnesses, collect video and audio recordings and process the scene.

In accordance with departmental policy, the Bettendorf officer has been placed on administrative leave and his name will not be released until a formal interview is conducted by the Iowa DCI.

Police and Scott County deputies first responded to Georgian Square, located at the 900 and 1000 blocks of Lincoln Road, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Local 4 News was asked to move from a parking spot so officers could block the area off. A deputy parked in a driveway let only other law enforcement in to the parking lot.

Scott County dispatched its Emergency Command RV to the scene.

