Man shot and killed in Rock Island District shooting identified

UPDATE: Per Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting in the District of Rock Island is 43 year-old Jesse Brand Jr. He died from a gunshot wound. The autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen released more information about the shooting during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief VenHuizen, Rock Island Police responded to a fight in the area of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue at 2:08 a.m. The officer arriving at the scene reported shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found four victims, one who was deceased:

43 year-old male who is deceased.

42 year-old male who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

29 year-old male who had gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

22 year-old male who had gunshot wound to the neck.

While treating the victims, another shots fired incident occurred at 2:17 a.m. in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Officers found a fifth victim, a 28 year-old male with gunshot wound to the abdomen, in the alley between 18th and 19th Street and a sixth victim, a 30 year-old male with a gunshot wound to a leg, approached the officers on foot.

The victims were transported to the hospital by the Rock Island Fire Department, the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department.

One victim went under emergency surgery while two victims were sent to trauma centers.

The identities of the victims in not being released at this time.

The Rock Island Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2667, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

If anyone has any videos of the incident, they can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by email to the Rock Island Police Department at policemail@rigov.org.

EARLIER UPDATE: Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen and Mayor Mike Thoms will hold a press conference Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Police Department regarding the shooting.

Local 4 will have the press conference live on our Facebook page.

EARLIER UPDATE: A shooting incident in the District of Rock Island early Saturday morning left one dead and several injured.

Around 2:15a.m., Rock Island Police responded to the area of 18th Street and 2nd Avenue for reports of gunfire.

One victim died, and several others were injured in the incident.

While the name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family, a preliminary report from the Rock Island Police lists the victims as two black males aged 43 and 42, and one white male aged 22. It does not indicate their conditions.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.