Man shot and killed near Silvis-East Moline border identified

The intersection of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The victim from Sunday morning’s shooting in Silvis has been identified.

Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

His autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., Silvis Police and East Moline Police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline after a report of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police determined that an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.