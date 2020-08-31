Man shot and killed near Silvis-East Moline border identified

The victim from Sunday morning’s shooting in Silvis has been identified.
Jeremy Jackson, 33, of East Moline, died from a gunshot wound, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
His autopsy will be performed Tuesday.
At approximately 3:23 a.m., Silvis Police and East Moline Police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline after a report of a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police determined that an aggravated discharge of a firearm occurred in Silvis in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court.