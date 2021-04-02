Man shot by police identified; died of ‘gunshot wounds to the head and chest’

UPDATE: DeShawn Tatum, 25, was identified as the man killed during an altercation with police on Thursday in Rock Island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tatum died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The investigation by the coroner’s office and the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is ongoing.

EARLIER UPDATE: One person has died after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Rock Island. According to a press release from Rock Island Police, it started when they saw a known wanted suspect who was considered armed and dangerous in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue.

Preliminary information shows the suspect tried to run when approached by police. They say the suspect was seen in possession of a handgun. Police chased him to a nearby gas station where they say he stole a car from a bystander.

When officers tried to pull the suspect from the car, police say he drove in reverse, dragging several officers before crashing into the convenience store and multiple officers fired their weapons into the car.

The suspect, along with three officers, were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island, where the suspect died from his injuries. The officers were treated and released.

Police say they found a firearm at the scene they believe to belong to the suspect.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will be conducting an investigation. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The names of the officers and the suspect are not being released at this time.

