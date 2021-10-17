Man shot dead in gunfire incident at adult nightclub early Sunday

A Davenport man was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital following a gunfire incident at an adult nightclub early Sunday.

Police responded to Deja Vu Showgirls at the 5200 block of Grand Avenue around 2:58 a.m. for a disturbance.

Responding officers heard gunshots and, upon arrival, located one gunshot victim, a news release says.

Medic arrived on scene and transported the man to Genesis East, where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Samuel Wires.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

This is the second gunfire incident to occur at an adult nightclub in Davenport over the past six months, with the first one taking place at Daisy Dooks and resulting in one arrest.