Man shot in Davenport

More gunfire in Davenport early this morning and one man was hit.

Local 4 News was on the scene near Marquette and 17th Street around 3:30 a.m. and several shell casings were on the ground.

Davenport Police responded to the area after a report of shots fired and possible gunshot victim. Officers canvassed the area and located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

He was transported by Medic to Genesis East Hospital for treatment. Several fired cartridge cases were located and one parked vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

No other damages or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app, “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”