One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more.

The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m.

The man was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Muscatine and later transported to the University of Iowa Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers can remain anonymous.