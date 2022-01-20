Man shot, injured in bar fight Sunday night, shooter faces several charges

A 48-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen Sunday night in Rock Falls. Police say they responded to reports of fight at Corner Tap at 11:48 p.m.

When they arrived, they say they found the victim, identified as a man from Richmond Hill, GA. He was taken to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Rockford for treatment of his injuries. That’s where he remains.

The shooter, identified as 49-year-old Todd M. Stillwell, was detained at the scene. He was also taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After gathering information, police charged Stillwell with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. After his release from the medical center, he was taken to be held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Stillwell posted bond and was released on Wednesday.

The incident is still under investigation.

