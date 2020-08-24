Man shot, killed in apartment building

The Davenport Police Department says a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning in an apartment building.

Police say 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings of Moline was shot in an apartment building on the 6500 block of Harrison Street in Davenport around 6:46. He was transported to the Genesis Hospital but later died of his injuries.

Detectives are conducting follow up on the incident. No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. You can also submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com