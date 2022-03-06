A family is now mourning the death of a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened Friday morning near a Moline elementary school.

Robert E. Rhone, 35, of Moline, was transported to a local hospital after shots rang out shortly after 8 a.m.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument that ensued on the west side of 7th Street, north of 32nd Avenue.

This scene is located across the street from Hamilton Elementary School, which had started class at 7:55 a.m. that day.

Officers immediately communicated with the school district to place the school on lockdown for safety.

Antwon M. Hayes, 28, of Moline, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $2 million bond.

Since the shooting, Rhone’s family created a memorial for him near the scene.

Local 4 News stopped by the memorial Sunday morning, where our crew spoke with Rhone’s girlfriend of 12 years.

She didn’t want to go on camera, but she was able to provide more information about Rhone and his relationship with Hayes.

According to Rhone’s girlfriend, he was originally from New Orleans.

She says he leaves behind a total of six kids — four biological and two adopted — and the family moved back in the end of January from Houston.

Rhone’s girlfriend says the shooting was not gang-related and that he had an argument with his neighbor (Hayes) last year, which prompted the family to move to Texas.

Prior to the shooting, Rhone was dealing with a heart condition and taking blood thinners.

His girlfriend says the family will be going to counseling, and Rhone will be buried in Louisiana.

“I just felt hopeless. I didn’t know what to do but just be by him,” she told Local 4 News. “I can barely sleep every time I close my eyes. I just see his body.”

More coverage will be provided Sunday night on KLJB FOX 18 at 9 and Local 4 News at 10.