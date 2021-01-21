Man shot overnight flown to Peoria with life-threatening injuries

UPDATE: A man injured in an overnight shooting in Rock Island was flown to Peoria with life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of gunfire around 2:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Officers located a shooting scene and a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital and then flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal

Investigation Division. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information

related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-

2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least one person is hurt after an overnight shooting in Rock Island.

Local 4 News was first on the scene shortly after 3 this morning.

This was on 7th Street near 16th Avenue.

Our crew saw more than a dozen evidence markers.

The person who was shot was taken from the scene.

We don’t know a condition yet or if anyone is in custody.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police responded Thursday to a report of gunfire in Rock Island.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

At least nine evidence markers were placed in the area by Rock Island and Illinois State Police.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

This is a developing story.