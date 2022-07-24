On Sunday, July 24, at approximately 6:17 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 Fifth Street, in reference to a report of an injured person. Officers found a 29-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital for medical treatment of her injuries.

The suspect has been identified as the victim’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Isaac D. Brown of Rock Island. He was last seen wearing blue jogging pants without shoes or a shirt. Brown is described as being five feet nine inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is obtaining an arrest warrant for Brown.

Brown is considered a dangerous fugitive and is being sought by police. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.