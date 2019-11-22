Man stabbed, killed overnight in Burlington

UPDATE Burlington Police Department responded to a domestic situation between a male and a female yesterday at 11:54 p.m. in the 200 block of North Gunnison.

A male, 28, was stabbed and transported to the Great River Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a release by Burlington Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.

