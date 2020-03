Rock Island resident and Korean War Veteran, Bob Fitts has turned his garage into a Korean War Museum. Fitts got the idea when he was going through his office and found some old newspapers from the Korean War. He got them reprinted to post on the wall and then found other items from when he was in Korea. Fitts wanted to make sure that everyone remembered the war and that the veterans were honored properly.

"They did the job that they had to do in South Korea. And so I think we made a difference in the world and they deserve to keep the name. They were in a war. "