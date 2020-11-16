Man suffers gunshot wound during home invasion

Davenport Police are investigating a late Sunday night home invasion in which a victim was shot.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., two males forced their way into a home in the 500 block of 17th Street, demanding money from the residents.

The residents then confronted the suspects. During the struggle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

The residents were able to get the gun from the suspect, but the suspects were able to get away and ran from the home.

An adult male from the home suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm and another had facial injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Davenport Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online.