UPDATE: Police found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound near a tire shop in Davenport Friday afternoon. According to police, they were responding to a call for shots fired on Elsie Avenue when they received a report of a shooting victim at a nearby Discount Tires.

There they found the man. It’s believed his injuries are related to the shots fired.

The victim was taken to a Genesis Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting at a duplex in the 3900 block of Elsie Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, there were a half dozen police squad cars at the scene. Scanner traffic said there was one shooting victim with a wound to the leg.

