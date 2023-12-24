A man walking on the shoulder of the road sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Davenport last night.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS were called to the 600 block of Waverly Road on Saturday, December 23 at about 10:20 p.m. regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. An initial investigation indicated that a single vehicle was driving southbound on Waverly Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway. The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by Medic EMS with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was not injured.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family. The incident remains under investigation.