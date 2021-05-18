Man tased after resisting arrest, charged with drug and weapon offenses

Des Moines County Sheriff deputies tased a man after he resisted arrest and charged him with several drug and weapon offenses.

On Tuesday just after 1 a.m., deputies found a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Spring Lake Road that was in a park that was closed. A man in the vehicle refused to identify himself to the deputies but told them he had a warrant for his arrest.

When deputies asked him to get out of the vehicle, the man refused. Deputies then attempted to arrest him for interference with official acts, but the man fought against the deputies.

Eventually the deputies were able to pull the man from the vehicle but he continued to struggle with them as they tried to put him in handcuffs. The deputies then used a taser to get the man to finally comply.

The man was identified as Michael Luis Novoa, 47, of West Point, Iowa.

When deputies searched his vehicle, they found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a knife with a blade of eight inches or longer, and ammunition.

Novoa was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and charged with: