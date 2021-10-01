Man to appear in court after police find drugs, paraphernalia in vehicle

A Burlington man is expected to appear in court after deputies located drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle Saturday evening.

The man was initially pulled over by a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office for an equipment violation around 7:11 p.m. at U.S. Highway 61 and Summer Street.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 39-year-old Todd Ashton Jones, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was issued a summons to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.