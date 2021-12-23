Man transported after car side swipes concrete barrier, struck gravel pile, rolls over multiple times

A man from East Dubuque, Ill., was transported for treatment of injuries early Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle rollover accident in Jo Daviess County.

Around 4:53 a.m., the Jo Daviess County dispatch center received a report of the accident on U.S. Route 20, approximately 1/4 mile west of Illinois Route 84 North.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a black 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was being operated eastbound on U.S. Route 20.

According to Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner, the driver of the vehicle side swiped a concrete barrier, overcorrected, left the pavement to the right, hit a large gravel pile, rolled multiple times and came to rest on its wheels facing west.

The vehicle sustained severe damage as a result of the accident.

Deputies identified the driver as 21-year-old Zachery T. Krieg.

Krieg was transported by Galena Area Ambulance Service to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries and charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Crews from the Galena Fire Department and Galena Police Department were also present at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.