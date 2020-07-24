Man transported to hospital for injuries after single-person motorcycle accident

Police are investigating a single-person accident involving a motorcycle that happened Thursday morning in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 11:43 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report of a traffic crash on Derinda Road, 3/4 of a mile south of Hanover Road in rural Elizabeth, Illinois.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was traveling south on Derinda Road. As he maneuvered a curve in the roadway, the man lost control on gravel that was in the roadway.

The man went off the roadway, into a driveway, where the motorcycle went onto its side and slid off the driveway.

Police identified the man as Thomas W. Ryan, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin.

Ryan was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of his injuries.

