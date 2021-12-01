Man transported to hospital with injuries after pickup truck, truck tractor collide

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Warren County.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 1998 maroon Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Illinois 135 at approximately 12:56 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street.

Meanwhile, the driver of a 1998 red Peterbilt truck tractor traveled directly behind the pickup truck in traffic.

The pickup truck failed to use a turn signal and performed an improper U-turn in front of the truck tractor, causing a collision, a news release says.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 22-year-old Michael N. Stephen, of Crown Point, Ind.

Stephen sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to a nearby hospital, a news release says.

The driver of the truck tractor was identified as 57-year-old John R. Johnson, of Biggsville, Ill.

Stephen was charged with making an improper turn and not using a turn signal.