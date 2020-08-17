Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after semitrailer truck crashes, overturns in Illinois

A man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries Monday morning after being involved in a one-unit personal injury traffic crash.

It happened on Interstate 74 in Knox County, Illinois, near Galesburg.

Preliminary information from Illinois State Police indicates the driver of a 2016 Kenworth truck tractor semitrailer combination was traveling eastbound on the interstate, east of milepost 46.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, traveled through the center median and overturned. The incident happened at approximately 5:35 a.m.

At approximately 5:52 a.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 74, near milepost 46, were shut down for investigation. All eastbound traffic was diverted to U.S. Highway 34.

At approximately 7:57 a.m., all westbound lanes were reopened. At approximately 12:34 p.m., all eastbound lanes were reopened.

The driver was identified as James J. Pfab, 84, of El Paso, Illinois.

Charges are pending, and there is no further information at this time.

