Man treated for life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Davenport

Davenport Police responded to a disturbance call in the area of 6500 Harrison Street at approximately 5:02 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers were informed there was an altercation, and a subject had possibly been stabbed.

One male adult with injuries consistent with being stabbed was located on the scene and transported to Genesis East, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Davenport Police Department Detectives are currently investigating this incident, and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.