The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped work release.

Justin Antonio McGowan, convicted of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in Scott County, failed to report to the Davenport facility as required yesterday.

McGowan, 34, is 5-foot-8 and 245 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility in May.

Anyone with information on McGowan’s whereabouts are asked to contact local police.