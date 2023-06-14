The Iowa Department of Corrections needs your help finding a man who didn’t report to a work release center.

Mark Jayvon Jackson Jr, who was convicted of Burglary Second Degree and other charges in Scott County, failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required yesterday. He is a 19-year-old black man, six feet tall and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the Davenport Work Release Center on April 17, 2023.

Mark Jackson Jr. (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Anyone with information on Jackson Jr’s whereabouts should contact their local police.



For more information on the state’s work release program, click here.