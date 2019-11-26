Man wants change after he says he was inappropriately touched at shelter

A transgender man staying at a local shelter said he was inappropriately touched by someone else staying there.

Daniel Mangum was staying at Humility of Mary in Davenport.

He said another man who appeared to be drunk touched Mangum on his leg and breast. He filed a complaint with the shelter.

Then, he had another incident with the same man a couple of days later.

“I’m just doing my best to get along with everybody and you know I’ve had to tell people, hey I’m not a girl, I’m a guy,” Mangum said.

He said he doesn’t feel like enough was done to protect him.

“I’m not staying there,” he said. “I mean, nobody should have to be in a place where they don’t feel safe, where they feel that uncomfortable because someone keeps approaching them and won’t leave them alone.”

He wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“They do a good service and I’m not going to bash that. They’re there for the community, but at the same time we can do better. There’s always room for improvement.”

Two employees at Humility of Mary say they can’t comment on any specific cases. They do say there are policies and procedures in place for when someone does file a complaint.