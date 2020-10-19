Man was shot in Davenport, police say

UPDATE: Davenport Police say a man with gunshot wounds who walked in at Genesis West on Sunday was the victim in this incident.

The injuries are considered non-life-threatening and no other injuries or damage have been reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips mobile app or qccrimestoppers.com.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police recovered shell casings in the area of 17th and Wilkes shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least five squad cars were at the scene were officers, using flashlights, searched for shell casings in the street and around the area.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News, first station at the scene, will provide details when they are available.

