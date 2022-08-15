A 37-year-old Davenport man who pleaded guilty to breaking a window at a Davenport museum has been given 1 year of probation.

Brandon Brady at first faced a charge of second-degree criminal mischief – a Class D felony. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to court records.

He was granted probation Aug. 12, court records say.

The incident

Shortly before 3 a.m. May 16, Davenport Police received a call to the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., for a disturbance.

Police say Brady “did knowingly and willfully throw a landscaping rock in the direction of the front of the Putnam Museum, striking a large window pane,” an arrest affidavit says.

The rock broke the double-paned window, measuring about 10 feet by 4 feet. Repair costs were more than $750 and less than $1,500, according to court records.

Brady admitted at the time to breaking the glass “in a spontaneous utterance” and during an interview after he was read his Miranda Rights, the affidavit says.

In his plea, Brady says he “did knowingly and intentionally damage the property (specifically, a window) belonging to the Putnam Museum.”