Flowers were left at the scene of an apparent stabbing in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue in Rock Island. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

A man who died from an apparent stabbing Sunday night has been identified.

Paul Crosby, 55, of Rock Island died after an apparent stabbing in the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue in Rock Island around 5:43 p.m., according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

An investigation by the Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Coroner’s office is ongoing.

An initial report listed the incident as “sudden death — suspicious circumstances.”