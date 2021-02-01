Man who died from gunshot wound identified

UPDATE: A man wounded in a shooting in Davenport on Saturday has died from his injuries.

It happened in the 600 block of Fillmore Street around 11:49 a.m.

He was identified by the Davenport Police Department as Nicholas A. Brown, 33, of Davenport.

The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man was being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting shortly before noon Saturday in a home in the area of the 600 block of Fillmore Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw police tape off the area and help a woman and several children from a residence. A crime-scene technician arrived at the scene along with several other officers.

Police said the man, who was taken to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, was shot during an argument. His name was not being released Saturday.

An investigation into the incident continues. Police ask anyone with information to call Davenport police at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

