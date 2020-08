A man who died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Port Byron has been identified.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says Terrance Graff, 66, of Walnut, Illinois, was driving a Ford Festiva northbound in the 12900 block of 256th Street North around 8 a.m. when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Graff was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.