Man who died in I-74 crash identified

Two semi trucks and a car crashed on I-74 on November 11, 2019. One man died. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The man who died in the crash on Interstate 74 involving two semi trucks and a car Monday has been identified.

Marlin Hillyer, 78, of Bennett, Iowa, was the driver of the semi truck and died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Rock Island County Coroner.

A total of four people were involved in the crash, according to the state police. Identities of other two people were released earlier today: Patricia A. Hillyer, 76, Bennett, IA, passenger in Hillyer’s truck; and Dylan J. Columbia, 24, Kahoka, Mo, driver of the Subaru SUV.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least one person has died as a result of the crash.

All lanes are open currently.

EARLIER UPDATE: Multiple entrapment, including one car under the semi truck, were confirmed by the Coal Valley Fire District and Chief. Everyone has been removed from the scene.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 74 around milepost 8, which is around three miles east of the Quad City International Airport and four miles west of the Big X intersection of I-74 and I-80.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Re-opening time is not known. Police have asked drivers to use U.S. Highway 6 or I-80 for all eastbound traffic.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

