The man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night has been identified.

Donald C. Barton, 52, of rural Muscatine County died around 7:36 p.m. near River Drive and Rockinghame Road.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The ramp from Rockingham Road to West River Drive was closed for a short time due to the investigation by the Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.