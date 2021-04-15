Man who punched officer in face sentenced to over 11 years on drug, weapons charges

Jaterius DeShawn Davis, 22, of Davenport, was sentenced on Thursday by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 140 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence and to pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In July of 2019, Davis was seen riding in a vehicle that officers had found a handgun and ammunition linked to a shooting six days earlier. As Davis was being arrested, he punched an officer in the face and ran off. He was quickly apprehended.

During a search of Davis’ pockets, officers found a loaded .350 caliber Ruger handgun with a defaced serial number, 15 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale with cocaine and marijuana residue on it. They also found five grams of crack cocaine hidden in his underwear.

Davis pled guilty, admitting to knowingly possessing the handguns, ammunition and narcotics.

Davis was previously convicted of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon and knew he was not allowed to possess firearms.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.