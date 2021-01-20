Man who ‘stole a truck and a haircut’ sentenced to 19 years in prison for firearm, robbery offenses



A Walcott man was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced Wednesday.

United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Curlie Marquee Quarterman, 35, to 228 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm and robbery.

Quarterman was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term, as well as immediately pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Quarterman was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in May of 2016, after police were called regarding a domestic dispute and he was found in possession of a stolen firearm.

Quarterman was placed on federal pretrial release on July 20, 2017. According to a news release, Quarterman “subsequently cut off his ankle monitor and fled from supervision, stole a truck and a haircut, and on July 22, 2017, committed interference with commerce by threats and violence (Hobbs Act Robbery).”

Following the robbery, Quarterman was spotted by law enforcement in Johnson County and fled at speeds over 100 mph. Quarterman’s vehicle was debilitated, and he was eventually apprehended in Muscatine.

Quarterman had three prior felony convictions for robbery, which qualified him as an “Armed Career Criminal” under federal law.

These matters were investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.