Man wielding machete faces up to 133 years if convicted on all charges

A 38-year-old Davenport man who wielded a machete in a quiet Davenport neighborhood last fall faces a maximum sentence of up to 133 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

The incident last fall

Martin Georgi, who carried a machete, hatchet and hammer, is accused of hurting two people shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 17 on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street, according to Davenport police and court documents.

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a weapon after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the weapon, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying it in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home. When a woman opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The woman tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. She then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

As she tried to go around him, Georgi swung the machete at her.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her, and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The machete hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the woman’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the machete, causing minor injuries.

Both victims sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” a news release from Davenport police says. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police say Georgi further threatened to assault several other subjects.

Officers found Georgi and launched 40 mm-baton (“less-lethal)” rounds, used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.

The 11 charges

Georgi pleaded guilty to some of the 11 charges he faces:

1-4: Four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon

5. First-degree burglary

6 – Willful injury – causing serious injury (habitual offender – five-year minimum)

7 – Willful injury – causing bodily injury (habitual offender – three-year minimum)

8 and 10: Going armed with intent

9 First-degree burglary – 15-year minimum

11 Interference with official acts – dangerous weapon

In an agreement, Georgi pleaded guilty to counts 1-4 and 9 as charged, and to counts 6 and 7 as a habitual offender, and the state will dismiss counts 5, 8, 10 and 11.

A “habitual offender” is someone who has been convicted of criminal behavior before, and is presumed to be a danger to society. A habitual-offender conviction can mean a longer term of imprisonment.

Georgi said he was in possession of a dangerous weapon for a five-year minimum sentence on counts 6 and 9. Incarceration is mandatory for these offenses.

Attorney Steven Berger, with the Scott County state’s attorney’s office, said the state recommends counts 1, 2 3, 4 and 9 be served concurrently – at the same time – and that counts 6 and 7 are served consecutively – one after the other – for a total sentence of 55 years with a 13-year minimum.

The court appearance

Georgi, who appeared from Scott County Jail in the video hearing, said he understands if convicted on all counts he could face a maximum sentence of 133 years with a 28-year minimum.

Berger admonished Georgi, saying Georgi harmed three families in three locations, and “innocent teenagers” with his “ridiculous behavior.”

Victims under the willful injury charges will submit claims to the Crime Victims Compensation Program. Georgi will be responsible for payment of related damages, court documents say.

Attorney Steven W. Hanna was allowed to withdraw as Georgi’s attorney because, according to court records, “there has been a breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.” Eric C. Syverud now is appointed to represent Georgi.

“Things aren’t going to change based on your attorney,” Berger told Georgi.

Georgi remained Monday on $85,000 bond in Scott County Jail.