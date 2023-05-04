The Quad City area’s lucky lottery streak continues!

The latest winner is Steven Duvall of Toronto, Iowa, who won $100,000, the 34th top prize, in the Iowa Lottery’s $100,000 Mega Crossword scratch game. This means there are four more $100,000 jackpots to be won. He bought his winning ticket at the Pilot Travel Center, 3500 N. Plainview Road in Walcott and picked up his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Steven Duvall (Iowa Lottery)

The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that has overall odds of winning of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about the game and the number of prizes still available, click here.