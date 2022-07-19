Clinton police arrested a man with a gun at Mercy One Medical Center Tuesday, July 19.

On Tuesday, July 19, at 11:22 a.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a person with a gun at Mercy One Medical Center, at 1410 N. 4th St.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the 4th floor room 433, where contact was made with a person identified as Raymond Cecil Mitchell, who was armed with a handgun.

An investigation at the scene determined Mitchell drew the handgun out of a holster and pointed the weapon in the air while a nurse was in the room, police said Tuesday.

Raymond Cecil Mitchell was charged with Harassment 1st Degree, taken into custody and booked into the Clinton County Jail without incident, the release said.

The Clinton County Sherriff and Camanche Police Department assisted the Clinton Police Department.