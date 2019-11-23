Man with a gun spotted near schools in Fulton

A man with a gun was spotted along 12th street in Fulton near the middle school and high school. Police were alerted at 12:45. Both schools along with the elementary school were put into a hard lock down. The lock down was lifted at 2:30.

Police have a suspect in custody. No shots were fired and nobody was harmed. Police stayed at the schools until all students were picked up by their parents.

Clinton Police, Illinois State Police, and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department were also in Fulton helping out.