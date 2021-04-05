Man with dilated pupils injured after truck leaves roadway, strikes tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Investigation - 720

One man was injured and transported by ambulance late Monday morning after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree in rural Galena.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at approximately 11:04 a.m. regarding a one-vehicle accident with injuries on West Guilford Road, near the intersection of Territory Drive.

Through an investigation, it was determined the driver of a 2018 Toyota pickup — the only occupant of the vehicle — was traveling east on Guilford Road when he went off the roadway, striking a tree.

Crews spoke with the driver of the truck, who advised his pupils were dilated because he had just left the eye doctor.

The man was identified as 51-year-old David Marciniec, of Galena.

Marciniec was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story