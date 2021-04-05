Man with dilated pupils injured after truck leaves roadway, strikes tree

One man was injured and transported by ambulance late Monday morning after a truck left the roadway and struck a tree in rural Galena.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at approximately 11:04 a.m. regarding a one-vehicle accident with injuries on West Guilford Road, near the intersection of Territory Drive.

Through an investigation, it was determined the driver of a 2018 Toyota pickup — the only occupant of the vehicle — was traveling east on Guilford Road when he went off the roadway, striking a tree.

Crews spoke with the driver of the truck, who advised his pupils were dilated because he had just left the eye doctor.

The man was identified as 51-year-old David Marciniec, of Galena.

Marciniec was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

This crash remains under investigation.