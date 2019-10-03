Man, woman who died in fiery crash identified

UPDATE: The two people who died Monday night in a car accident on Turkey Hollow Road have been identified.

They are 41-year-old Michael McManus of Rock Island and 32-year-old Ashlee Silvia of Milan.

Deputies say the car lost control on a curve, hitting a ditch, flipped in the air and caught fire.

EARLIER UPDATE

Two people died in a fiery single-vehicle crash late Monday night.

Rock Island County deputies responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in fire. Two bodies were found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was southbound on Turkey Hollow Road when it lost control on a slight curve, entered the ditch, struck a culvert, went airborne and flipped over before catching on fire.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.