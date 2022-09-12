Rock Island police are asking for the public’s help regarding a shooting last night along 21st Avenue.

On Sunday, September 11, at about 8:02 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department received a call of shots fired, possibly near 12th Street and 21st Avenue. When responding officers arrived, they were unable to locate a scene or any victims. At about 8:12 p.m., a 21 year old man arrived at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim claimed the incident happened around Ninth Street and 21st Avenue but could not provide any further information.

No arrests have been made at this time and there have been no other reports of injuries or damaged property. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.