The holidays can be a time of joy, but also a difficult time of year for families who are facing life changes and health challenges. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse is hosting a free workshop on December 8 from 6-7 p.m. for anyone impacted by cancer to discuss ways to enjoy and appreciate the holidays without repressing or neglecting emotions. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse is located at 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200.

Tyler Geiger, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities intern and a psychology major, will lead the discussion. The program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom, but registration is required.

For more details or to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.