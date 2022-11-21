UnityPoint Health’s next seminar in their Heart to Heart series will help people take control of their heart health by making lifestyle changes to manage stress.

Teresa Pangan, Ph.D., RDN, prevention and wellness strategist, will present “Stress Is Inevitable, Getting Sick From It Is Not” on Tuesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. The forum will be in the Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, 2701 17th Street in Rock Island.

“Severe and consistent stress can have a major impact on your heart health,” says Dr. Pangan. “Reducing stress can help lower the risk of developing high blood pressure, which can lead to heart attack or stroke. Join me to find out how to better manage stress so it doesn’t cost you your health.”

The seminar is free, but seating is limited. Click here to register.