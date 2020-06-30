Managers and coaches wanted for special needs baseball league

The Alternative Baseball Organization is looking to expand into the Quad Cities area.

The league helps teens and adults with autism and other disabilities get a chance to play ball.

The commissioner says that he started the league because he wasn’t able to compete in youth sports after being diagnosed with autism.

He says he wants to make sure that people with disabilities get help developing social and physical skills, even after they finish high school.

“They can learn not only the sport but be able to make friends and form those friendships that are gonna last them for the rest of their lives,” Taylor Duncan, the commissioner of the Alternative Baseball Organization said. “And for volunteers who have never been around those with disabilities before, it’s a perfect opportunity for them to erase, and break that perception, and see what we can do rather than focused on what we can’t.”

Duncan says he needs managers and coaches to get a foothold in the Quad Cities.

To get involved, click here.