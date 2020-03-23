1  of  4
Manhunt takes place in Bettendorf

A man is behind bars after a manhunt in Bettendorf. Local Four was first on the scene. Officers had Elm Street blocked near Hoffman Construction.

The call came in around 7:45 where a man reportedly held someone at gun point. Eight squad cars were spotted along with a gold pickup truck, which was run off the road. Many officers were seen searching for the suspect and a canine was heard barking loudly during the search.

After about a half hour, officers located the subject after about 30 minutes and arrested him. Stay tuned for more updates.

