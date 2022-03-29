Area high school students will get the opportunity to explore new horizons in manufacturing careers.

Northwest Illinois Economic Development (NWILED), in partnership with Jo Daviess Carroll Career Technical Education Academy (CTEA) and Jo-Carroll Energy are presenting Manufacturing Day 2022, an event that allows manufacturers to showcase the potential of modern manufacturing and foster interest in manufacturing careers. About 300 students from high schools in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties and Lena-Winslow in Stephenson will have the opportunity to visit 16 different manufacturers and logistics companies’ sites across Northwest Illinois for site, along with experiencing learning sessions presented by local businesses.

“It is the committee’s hope that by offering this experience to our region’s youth they better understand the opportunities available to them in Northwest Illinois after they graduate high school,” David Schmit, NWILED interim director, said. “Our goal is to help stabilize the outward population migration of youth, increase the local workforce, and to bring attention to local career opportunities.”

A varied group of industries are represented in the event, from traditional manufacturing to logistics, agriculture, and energy. NWILED thanks

According to a release, the following businesses will be opening their doors for site tours or for leading learning sessions:

Adkins Energy

AmeriCold Logistics

Arrow Solar

Dupaco Community Credit Union

East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers

Economic Growth Corporation – Shimer Square

Elkay Manufacturing

Estes Construction

Forster Products

Fritz Nursery & Garden Center

Guy’s Truck & Tractor

Herrell Electric Services

Jo-Carroll Energy

KD Welding

Logistics Park Dubuque

Signcraft Screenprint

Riverport Railroad

T&T Iron & Metals

Village of Stockton Public Works.

Manufacturing Day is Wednesday, April 6. For more information, click here.