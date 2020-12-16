Many businesses in the Quad Cities are participating in the 12 Days of Christmas

You’ve heard the song, the 12 Days of Christmas but the 12 Days of Christmas event is about businesses using the holidays to showcase their stores by offering giveaways.

Many businesses in the Quad Cities are participating in it.

Mindy Diaz is the owner of “Inspire Design and Repair” in Rock Island and said they’re using social media for its 12 Days of Christmas giveaways

“We offer something everyday and then we ask people to share it on facebook and then we put everyone’s name into a random name picker we let them know that the won and then we offer the item the next day.”

Diaz said this is their way to bring joy to people’s lives during these times.

“We just try to keep everyone’s spirits up and everyone gets excited about the opportunity to win something free.”

Lisa Wymer was the first winner of Inspire Design and Repair 12 Days of Christmas giveaways… and this giveaway had a special meaning

“I won it on my husband’s would’ve turned 60 years-old he passed away 10 years and I won it on December 10th of his birth month.”

Annette Hutto is the owner of Cool Beanz Drive-Thru and said this is the first year they participate in 12 Days of Christmas giveaway

“We decided to do a 12 Days of Christmas promotion where we’re actually doing 12 drinks of Christmas and people can come to the coffee house if they’re a participant and get a different drink everyday,” said Hutto.

They’ve created festive holiday drinks

“It’s been fun to come up with the drinks and I think it’s putting people in a festive mood to be able to taste all the different beverages each day as they count down to Christmas,” said Hutto.

Amy Trimble is the owner of WaterMark Corners in Moline and they do the Countdown to Christmas which is from December 1st to the 24th.

Trimble said she likes hearing people’s reaction when they’ve learned that they won something

“So many times there’s people who say I never win anything and I’m so excited so we have a lot of fun,” said Trimble.

Restuarants are participating in the 12 Days of Christmas giveaways as well.