Many left without housing after apartment complex fire

A fire broke out at Muscatine Tower Apartments around 10 a.m. Sunday. Only one unit sustained damage directly from the flames, but the entire complex had to be evacuated. Many units had severe water damage.

“I really didn’t panic until I saw all the firetrucks all the ambulances all the paramedics.” one resident recalled.

Residents are temporarily housed at Americ-Inn and the Super 8 Hotel in Muscatine. The Salvation Army is helping them out financially for the next five days.

“We’re all connected. So it’s important we stay connected during this time to help people displaced. This tragedy doesn’t just fall on people here. It affects the entire community,” said Lt. Greg Bock, with The Salvation Army.

The full extent of the damage is still unknown, but residents are eager to learn more information — especially since Thanksgiving is just days away.